Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $26.50

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PPBI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $259,273.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -184.39 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -879.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.