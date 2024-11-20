Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.64

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.
RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX
Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.80.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.