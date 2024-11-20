Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $35.64

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,101.46. This trade represents a 46.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $473.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.23. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

