Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$5.61

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDE. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE SDE opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.88.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. The company had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

