Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT at $18.33

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. The trade was a 31.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $694,763. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 75,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

