Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) PT at $18.45

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,685,904 shares in the company, valued at $444,290,071.68. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,220,000 shares of company stock worth $13,135,560. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $509.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

