Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:ONC FY2024 Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

