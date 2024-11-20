Brokers Offer Predictions for CCL Industries FY2024 Earnings

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

