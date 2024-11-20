Brokers Offer Predictions for InPlay Oil FY2024 Earnings

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

IPOOF stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.62. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

