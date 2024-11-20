Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 5.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.