Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 5.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
