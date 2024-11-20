CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

CAE stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $82,597,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 36.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,624,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 657,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CAE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

