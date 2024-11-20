Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Increases Dividend

TSE CCO opened at C$80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$48.71 and a 1 year high of C$81.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.22. The company has a market cap of C$34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.98, for a total transaction of C$1,124,678.76. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.