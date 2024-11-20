CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 14,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

