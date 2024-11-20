CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL.B. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.44.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at CCL Industries

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$76.11 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$55.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.70. The company has a market cap of C$12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 37,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.70, for a total transaction of C$2,860,143.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,155,915.03. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $7,490,534. 11.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.