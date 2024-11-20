Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 3.35 and last traded at 3.35. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.50.

Ceconomy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 3.37 and a 200 day moving average of 3.22.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

