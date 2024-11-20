Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Holdings Lowered by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $108.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

