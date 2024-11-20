Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,970 ($25.00) and last traded at GBX 1,926.75 ($24.45), with a volume of 29900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,880 ($23.86).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

The firm has a market capitalization of £553.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,777.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,723.29.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

