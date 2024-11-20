CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after buying an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after buying an additional 431,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CF Industries by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after buying an additional 248,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $19,824,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

