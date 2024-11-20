Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chain Bridge I stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.59% of Chain Bridge I as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

