Chardan Capital Has Weak Outlook for Femasys FY2024 Earnings

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Femasys in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -2.83. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Femasys by 6.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

