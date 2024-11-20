Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 25.5% – Still a Buy?

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Charge Enterprises Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.49.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.
