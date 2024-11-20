Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.