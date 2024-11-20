Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.00. The company traded as high as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.13, with a volume of 124022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.
Get Our Latest Report on CSH.UN
Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.