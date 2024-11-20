Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $174.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $141.94 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

