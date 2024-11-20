China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

