CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 295 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.59 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

