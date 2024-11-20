CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,143 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,945,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 276,891 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $2,731,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 230,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.