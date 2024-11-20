CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,672 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 838,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

HST stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.