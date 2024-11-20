CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,503.30. This represents a 38.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. This represents a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,449. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

