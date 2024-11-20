CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 5.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 179,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pool by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 17,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

POOL stock opened at $362.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.31. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

