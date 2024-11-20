CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 405,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 67.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 120,502 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Catalent stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

