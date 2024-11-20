CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.49 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.