CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Raymond James raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.