CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $439.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

