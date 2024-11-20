CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,562 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after buying an additional 347,626 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,130,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $129.17.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
