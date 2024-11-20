CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 650 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.70 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

