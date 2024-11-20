CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.6 %

Mosaic stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

