CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,970,000 after acquiring an additional 348,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $36.98.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

