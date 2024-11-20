CIBC Lowers Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s current price.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$34.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.22.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

