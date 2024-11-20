Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

