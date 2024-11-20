Citigroup Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $141.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $140.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $141.12.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

