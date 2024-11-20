Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
