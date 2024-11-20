Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

About Citizens

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Citizens’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

