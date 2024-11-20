Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.68% of Civeo worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,378 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 22.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 46,633 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.59 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

