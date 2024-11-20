Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares changing hands.
Cloudbuy Trading Up 50.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.
Cloudbuy Company Profile
cloudBuy plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for e-procurement and e-commerce in the United Kingdom. Its software platform enables the trading of goods and services between purchasers, such as public sector bodies and their suppliers; facilitates in the analysis and coding of spend and product data; and offers incorporation, company secretary, and annual returns filing services to new businesses.
