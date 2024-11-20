Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $2,721,184.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,141.07. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NET opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -370.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,588,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,526,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

