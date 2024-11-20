Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $2,721,184.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,141.07. The trade was a 10.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NET opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of -370.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,265,000 after purchasing an additional 855,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,588,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,526,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
