CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,861,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 5,256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 694.5 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMCLF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
