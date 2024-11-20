CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,861,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 5,256,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 694.5 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.