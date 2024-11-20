Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $3.26 on Monday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

