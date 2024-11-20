CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 2,535.70%. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLGN stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

