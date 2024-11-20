Comparing Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Paltalk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 18 0 2.86 Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus target price of $100.15, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Paltalk has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.90%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Paltalk”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $2.56 billion 3.53 $86.20 million $1.84 55.47 Paltalk $10.98 million 1.54 -$1.07 million ($0.34) -5.38

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.04% 23.86% 5.87% Paltalk -33.40% -16.94% -14.15%

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Paltalk on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Paltalk

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.