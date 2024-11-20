Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) versus Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head to Head Contrast

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Exelixis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Exelixis 1 5 14 0 2.65

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 375.35%. Exelixis has a consensus price target of $31.44, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Exelixis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Exelixis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.49 million ($0.37) -3.84 Exelixis $2.08 billion 4.72 $207.76 million $1.56 22.06

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.37% -30.67% Exelixis 22.43% 20.99% 16.07%

Summary

Exelixis beats Compass Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, a novel, potent, next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets VEGF receptors, MET and the TAM kinases (TYRO3, AXL and MER); and XB002, a next-generation tissue factor (TF)-targeting ADC, administered via intravenous infusion and composed of a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) against TF that is conjugated to an auristatin-based microtubulin inhibitor (MTI) payload. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

