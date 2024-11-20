CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 141.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 578.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after purchasing an additional 226,069 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,602,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. CONSOL Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

